FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — KNWA introduces a new segment called “Choose Your News” that gives viewers the opportunity to choose which news story they want to see at the end of the 5 p.m. newscast.

Viewers will be able to scan a QR code using their phones during the 5 p.m. newscast that will take them to a poll that will allow them to choose the last story of the newscast. The poll can also be found here.

The story with the most votes by the end of the newscast will be shown. The story with the fewest votes will be aired during the 6 p.m. newscast.