FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We’re two months away from the Kiss a Pig Gala.

It’s a charity gala hosted by the American Diabetes Association that raises money for diabetes research.

Monday morning, Mission Speaker Makenzie Oldt shared her story living with Type One Diabetes on KNWA Today.

Oldt is also trying to raise $20,000 for KAP in honor of it being the 20th anniversary of the gala. You can support her by visiting her page on the American Diabetes Assoc. website.