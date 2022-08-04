FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2022 Color of Hope Gala will be televised on KNWA for the first time ever!

You can catch the 14th annual gala on Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m. on KNWA hosted by gala chairs Tamara and John Roberts.

The Color of Hope Gala raises funds to support the hematology and oncology services at Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

The program will include highlights from the Concert of Hope, featuring GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum and CMA New Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen.

You’ll also hear from some of Arkansas Children’s Northwest’s own Healthcare Heroes and learn more about this year’s Champion Child, 5-year-old Carter Harris.

Carter was diagnosed with cancer on his 4th birthday. You’ll get a glimpse into Carter’s journey to becoming cancer free and hear how his parents, Alex and Brad, have been with him every step of the way.

An online auction is currently open for a chance to bid on sports experiences, jewelry and much more! The auction will close at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6.

For more information on the Color of Hope gala or to make a donation, visit the website located here.