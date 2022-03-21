SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The date has been set for the 2022 Black Apple Awards.

Voters can choose their favorite artists or organizations in Arkansas under categories including culinary arts, visual arts, and performance.

Voting is open until Wednesday, March 23. You can let your voice be heard by visiting the Black Apple Awards website.

The awards ceremony will take place Friday, March 25 at 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. It starts at 6 P.M. for VIP and 7 P.M. for General Admission. Tickets can be purchased online.