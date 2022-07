SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can bring the whole family out to enjoy some baseball, family fun, and fireworks this Fourth of July at Arvest Ballpark.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the NWA Naturals will take on the Tulsa Drillers at 6:35 p.m.

You can purchase tickets right now on the Naturals website.