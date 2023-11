FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The temperature can drop in a matter of days. For some of us, we’re fortunate to grab a coat from the closet to warm up. There’s an opportunity for you to give back to those who cannot do that.

7hills Homeless Center needs donations ahead of winter. These items include thermal underwear, gloves, hand warmers, and blankets.

All in-kind donations can be dropped off at the Day Center (1832 S School Ave, Fayetteville) Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.