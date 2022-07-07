FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 7hills Homeless Center is hosting its Day of Giving on 7/7.

Haley Wood is the Director of Development for 7hills. She said, “We hope the day will promote awareness while raising funds. We would love to hit $25k and have a great start with an anonymous donor offering to match $10k in donations.”

Wood says in preparation for the heat, 7hills teamed up with the Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life Non-Profit to get misters installed for clients.

You can either volunteer at the center or donate items such as water, electrolytes, and neck coolers.

You can find a “needs list” and a “wish list” on its website.

Donations can be made online.

The center is located at 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. Its hours are from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.