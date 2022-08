BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A “Vintage Affair for MS” raises money to support the National MS Society’s efforts to get people living with the disease connected to resources.

The event will take place Friday. Sept. 9 from 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. at the Record in Bentonville on 104 SW A St.

You can purchase tickets online.