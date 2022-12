BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One night a year, you can check out the holiday decor at the Peel Museum after hours.

“After Hours at Peel Museum” allows people to walk through the decorated garden and museum, and shop for locally made gifts at its store.

The event will be Thurs., Dec. 15 from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. You can register for the event online.