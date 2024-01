NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A former educator from Northwest Arkansas is one of the co-authors of “Agency by Design: An Educator’s Playbook.”

Dr. Annette Thompson says she was inspired to help write the playbook for teachers, principals, and district leaders to teach how to get students excited about learning.

Dr. Thompson will be traveling to England this spring to speak at an international conference about the book.

You can check out its contents for yourself for free, online.