BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The American Heart Assoc. is hosting an event empowering you to cycle towards funding to end stroke and heart disease.

The 2023 Cyclenation will take place on Thurs., Oct. 26 at Thaden Field. Ride time starts at 5:00 P.M.

You can learn more about how to register and give back online.