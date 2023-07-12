BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Scott Family Amazeum will be celebrating its eighth birthday with a special event this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 15, families attending the Amazeum will notice some extra activities at the children’s science museum, including decorating a clay cake, making clay earrings, and enjoying ice cream.

There is no additional cost to the museum’s typical $12 non-member charge for adults and kids, however you can reserve your arrival time in advance. You can purchase tickets and reserve your time now through the Amazeum’s event page.