BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Amazeum is providing you with an opportunity to bring out your inner child!

The Amazeum Ungala is an interactive fundraiser for adults 21+ only. It’ll take place Fri., April 21 at 6 P.M. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased online.

At the Ungala, you’ll get to enjoy a night of drinks and play all for a good cause.