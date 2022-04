BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Amazeum is providing an opportunity for grown-ups to give their inner child a night out to play!

The “Ungala” Interactive Fundraiser will be from 6:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M. Friday, May 6.

The event is for adults 21 and older. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased online.