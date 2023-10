BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Amazeum is inviting children with special needs for a night exploring its Halloween-themed activities and exhibits.

Hallowzing will take place Friday, Oct. 27 from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Activities include black light painting, ice lab, mystery buckets, and poly potions!

The event is free for Amazeum members. It’s $2 per person ages 2+.

You can register and get your ticket online.

Don’t forget your costume!