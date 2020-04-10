KNWA Today: American Heart Association NWA ‘Healthy at Home’ Eating Healthier at Home

Step away from the takeout menu and give it a try!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Arkansans are now likely choosing to eat at home instead of dining at restaurants. As part of the ‘Healthy at Home’ series throughout the month of April, KNWA and the American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas have joined forces to bring you tips and resources to help you maintain your mental health and well-being.

In our latest segment for the week of April 13th, KNWA’s Tavares Jones creates salads in a mason jar and talks with Northwest Health Registered Dietitian Travis Eden, who shares ways to add a few healthier alternatives to your family’s meal rotation while cooking at home.

Healthy eating starts with healthy food choices. You don’t have to be a chef to create nutritious, heart-healthy meals your family will love. An easy first step to eating healthy is to include fruits and vegetables at every meal and snack.

Eden suggests its best to also try to find ways to get protein in every single meal, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“If you want to go more of the lean rout., look for items that have the word “loin or round”, like tenderloin, sirloin, pork loin. Those are going to be a little bit more leaner meats. You can do round steak, round roast. Also if you kinda want to get away from the meat, you can do legumes.” said Eden.

Here are a few additional heart-healthy recipes that are delicious, simple, affordable, quick and good for your heart and your wallet.