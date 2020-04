Tips and resources to help you maintain your mental health and well-being amid the COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Physical and mental health is important, especially during times like these amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We've pledged to make a difference for heart disease and stroke patients and their families, and we will keep fighting for the hearts you love during the COVID-19 crisis. Let us know who you're fighting for below! #NWAHeart pic.twitter.com/k0d31s0OWE — American Heart NWA (@AHANWA) April 27, 2020

Throughout the month of April, KNWA and the American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas joined forces for ‘Healthy at Home’. Here’s a look back at all of the tips we’ve shared to help you stay fit and maintain your well being.

For additional tools, resources, and tips on managing stress at home, visit the American Heart Association’s website.