KNWA Today: American Heart Association NWA ‘Healthy at Home’ Staying fit at Home

Get your heart pumping even while at home during self-quarantine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, gyms and fitness centers across Arkansans are closed down, causing people to now turn to virtual classes and social media to get their home workouts in.

As part of the ‘Healthy at Home’ series throughout the month of April, KNWA and the American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas have joined forces to bring you tips and resources to help you maintain your mental health and well-being.

In our latest segment for the week of April 20th, KNWA’s Tavares Jones spoke with Northwest Arkansas based fitness trainer Jimmy Beasley Jr. about finding ways to stay active even while at home. To get your blood pumping, there are so many options to chose from on sites like youtube. everything from Zumba, to yoga, high intensity, cardio, and much more.

Even if you weren’t active before this self-quarantine period, now is the time to at least try to adopt those good fitness habits. Att minimum doing what you can, to increase your heart rate with physical activity. The American Heart Association offers a 10-Minute at-home workout.

Beasley said even if you have limited resources like gym weights and machines, you can still use your body weight.

“The best thing to use is what you’ve got in the mirror, and that’s your body. In between doing bodyweight squats, lunges, push-ups, pull-ups, horizontal rolls, that’s the best thing as far as conditioning yourself” said Beasley.

Another good habit while you’re setting your at-home fitness goals it to get the whole family involved while focusing on the total package including the body, mind, and spirit.

