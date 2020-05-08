KNWA Today Anchor Tavares Jones shares appreciation for former High School teacher

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Our teachers continue to make a positive impact in the lives of students across the country. As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4th – May 8th, KNWA Today Anchor Tavares Jones took a moment to recognize and celebrate one of his own former teachers from High School.

During Tavares’ high school years at Boca Ciega High School, Tracey Welch taught English and served as the advisor for the school’s newspaper and yearbook, to which Tavares was apart of.

Welch has been teaching for 20 years and said she fondly remembers Tavares as being “a positive ball of energy” in her class. Tavares said it was Welch who opened his eyes to the possibility of a career in journalism, just by the way she ran her class.

It’s teachers like Tracey Welch who continue to make a difference each day, by inspiring our students to reach higher and daring them to simply dream of the endless possibilities life has to offer.