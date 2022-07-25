ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Unforgettable songs from the 70s will be featured in a new show at Arkansas Public Theatre.

“Disaster!” is new musical straight from Broadway, featuring songs from the 70s including, “Knock on Wood,” “Hooked on a Felling,” and “Hot Stuff.”

The show will be from July 29-31, August 4-7, and 11-14.

Curtain time for Thursday through Saturday performances is at 8 p.m. with Sunday performances at 2 p.m. Doors and Concessions open one hour prior to show time.

You can purchase online.