ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas Public Theatre’s upcoming production of “Sylvia” will begin its two-week run this Friday.

The comedy centers around a family’s new-found dog, Sylvia, which is played by one of the production’s cast members. But not everyone in the show is happy about Sylvia’s new presence in the family.

The production offers audiences a total of six days to choose from, all located at The Victory Theater in Rogers:

Friday, June 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 22 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, June 23 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 24 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 25 at 2:00 p.m.

You can find more information and tickets on Arkansas Public Theatre’s website, linked here.