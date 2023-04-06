ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Parks is honoring its 100th anniversary with a free family event at Hobbs State Park.

The Centennial Celebration will take place April 15th, and will feature food trucks, breakfast, an educational songbird release, educational booths, crafts, and a live performance from nature song group WildHeart. The celebration will also feature reflections from park staff about the growth of the state’s parks over the past 100 years.

Activities at the park will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A full schedule of events and times is available on the parks’ website here.