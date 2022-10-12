SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The ArkanSalsa Festival is returning to Springdale this October. The event is a free art and music festival that supports the mission of OneCommunity, a non-profit that works to integrate new residents with local institutions and language.

The festival will be held outside the Jones Center in Springdale on Saturday, October 15th, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

While the event is free to the public, OneCommunity vice-chair Mary Zaragoza Solliday says the festival is a significant fundraiser for the non-profit, with event sponsors supporting their mission year-round.

More information about the festival or how you can support OneCommunity’s mission is available on the non-profit’s event page here.