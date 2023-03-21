FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This year, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield will host dozens of mental health first aid training classes across the state for free.

The goal is to train 750 Arkansans. You do not have to be an Arkansas Blue Cross member to register.

Classes will be offered from now until Sept. and will take place in several cities including Fayetteville, Rogers, and Fort Smith.

Online pre-work and in-person classes are required as part of the training.

You can find more information, including how to register, online.