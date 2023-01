ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Grab a beer and a bagel and get ready to go running off-road for the Arkansas Beer & Bagel Off-Road series.

The run will start at 9 A.M. Sat., March 25 at War Eagle. The 4-ish mile course will take you through War Eagle with bagels and brew waiting for you at the end.

It costs $45 to register. You can sign up and find more details online.