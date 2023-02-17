NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas Children’s will be hosting their “Give Kids a Miracle 2023” telethon this February.

The event is a fundraiser for the children’s hospital. It begins on Thursday, February 23rd, at 5 a.m. with KNWA Today, and ends at 10:30 p.m.

Throughout that week, viewers on KNWA and FOX24 will be able to hear first-hand stories from people helped by the hospital, and the donations it’s received. They will also be able to donate to the hospital early.

The hospital says the donations help it continue to grow alongside Northwest Arkansas, as the area’s population booms.