FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Gymbacks are back and ready to take over the floor!

Head coach and Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber shared with KNWA Today what she’s looking forward to this season and how she felt about the team’s success last season.

Arkansas will host Alabama in its first home Fri., Jan. 13 at 7:15 P.M. at Barnhill Arena.

You can purchase tickets and find their full schedule online.