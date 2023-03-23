FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An annual fundraiser is back but with a new twist and it’s all to continue giving kids access to art through Art Feeds.

Art Feeds is a non-profit that gets kids to use art to express themselves.

According to the fundraiser’s page, every $38 registration provides one year of Art Feeds programs for a little artist.

You can register to “move” your body for 38 minutes during the week of April 20 – 27. Any type of movement counts, including walking, running, yoga, and dancing.

You can start a team or join one by registering online.