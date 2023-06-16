BENTONVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Bentonville Film Festival continues to provide a platform to promote diverse filmmakers and those in media making a difference.

Youtube creator, Graceyn Hollingsworth, and her family joined KNWA Today to discuss what inspired her to create “Gracie’s Corner.” “Gracie’s Corner” is a Youtube children’s show that discusses different education topics as well as learning to love yourself.

Graceyn will be a part of a panel at the Bentonville Film Festival. She will also be performing Saturday at 4 P.M. at the festival.