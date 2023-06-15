BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 9th annual Bentonville Film Festival is in full swing and you can watch a film with a local tie.

Mackenzie Martz, Devin Arnone, and Devon Gulati joined KNWA Today to discuss “The Story of Mr. Glass.”

Martz, the director, said she was inspired to make the film after her late grandfather David Glass. Glass was a businessman who worked hard to provide for his family, yet still made time to be with them. He worked alongside other successful business leaders including Sam Walton.