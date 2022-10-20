FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is hosting its Halloween Costume Parade on October 26th.

The halloween-themed event will run from 9 to 11 a.m. give parents and their kids a chance to dress up, enjoy a live band, and grab some treats from the garden.

The event is free for members of the garden. for non-members, tickets cost $5 for kids, and $10 for adults with their children. The money raised from the event will go towards continuing the garden’s programming for kids in Northwest Arkansas.