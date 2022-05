ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The month of May is National Pet Month and Downtown Rogers will celebrate with a doggy-themed Art on the Bricks Art Walk that highlights the pet-friendly downtown area.

Artists and pet-related businesses and non-profits are invited to participate in “Barks on the Bricks,” from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.

