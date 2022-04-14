BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Garden Club will host a plant sale and the funds raised will help some University of Arkansas students.

The plant sale will be located at 380 Bella Vista Way on Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23 from 8 A.M. to noon.

Friday is by appointment only but Saturday is open to anyone.

You can make an appointment and see what plants will be up for sale by visiting the BV Garden Club website.

The success of these sales allows BV Garden Club to offer two yearly scholarships to UofA students who are studying horticulture. Last year they offered two $4,000 scholarships.