BENTON COUNTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Master Gardeners Vice President Brenda Anderson joined KNWA Today to talk about how people can start a backyard garden.

The organization will be hosting its summer Garden Expo and Plant Sale Saturday, May 14, 8 A.M. – 1 P.M. It’ll be held at First United Methodist Church on NW 2nd St. in Bentonville.

Benton County Master Gardeners are also giving away three scholarships for Benton Co. High School Seniors who will be studying a plant-based field of study. The deadline to apply is March 31.

You can find more information on how to apply by visiting their website.