BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Cycling enthusiasts will have a chance next week to see pro riders show off their skills at the Bentonville Bike Fest.

The festival runs from Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28 at its new venue, Ole Applegate Place, south of Coler Mountain Bike Preserve.

It’s free for the public to attend. You can find a full schedule and what else to expect by visiting the website.