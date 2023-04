BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —Get ready for an exciting community event celebrating you and all the cultures that call Bentonville home. Bentonville Together is a free event that will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Orchards Park.

More than 5,000 participants shared their food, art and much more in 2022. This year will not fall short of that.

Come out and enjoy the melting pot of Bentonville!