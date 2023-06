BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — What do Super Smash Brothers Tournament and cosplay have in common? Those are just a few activities you can expect at BentonvilleCon.

BentonvilleCon is bringing fandoms of multiple genres together to shop comic books, enjoy meet and greets with celebrities, and even play in a Super Smash Bros tournament.

It’ll all take place at Four Points Hotel on Sat., June 3 from 10 A.M. – 5 P.M. Tickets are $20 dollars, and kids under the age of 11 get in for free.