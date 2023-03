BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The countdown is on.

We’re days away from Best Friends Pet Resource Center’s grand opening. The resource center will also serve as a hub for the community with a coffee shop inside and a cat room where people can come and play with the cats up for adoption.

It’ll take place Sat., March 11 at 10 A.M. at 1312 Melissa Dr.

You can find a list of events and register for them online.