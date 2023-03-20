FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is welcoming in Spring with a series of classes and events in the coming weeks.

On March 21st, a class on how to grow a strawberry bed ($25-$35)

On March 26th, a Spring forest therapy adventure ($20-$30)

On March 26th, an herb window garden workshop ($50-$65)

On March 29th, a Winter pruning class ($15-$25)

The nonprofit says fees for the classes support the garden’s mission to provide education to the region. You can sign up for these classes, or stay up to date with the garden’s other events like NWA Gives Day, on its website.