BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A local educator is back from New York City after running in the marathon.

Greg Puckett is the Assistant Principal at Bentonville High School.

This is his third time participating in the NYC marathon and his 31st marathon overall.

Puckett joined our KNWA Today team to talk about how he trains for marathons and what it was like crossing the finish line in the Big Apple.