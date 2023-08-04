SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Several Northwest Arkansas biking groups are coming together to coordinate the area’s first “Bike-A-Palooza.”

The event is set for August 19, and features a variety of different rides with different lengths and times, all supporting the nonprofit Pedal it Forward. Pedal it Forward works to supply area Arkansans with bikes, who otherwise may not be able to afford them.

The cost for each of the event’s rides are $25. The entirety of this cost is then donated to Pedal it Forward.

To learn more about the event, see ride times, and sign up, you can visit the event’s listing here.