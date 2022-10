BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over 100 deaf cyclists from all over the country will be in Bentonville this weekend.

Cyclist Ciara Logan joined KNWA Today to share details about the first-of-its-kind event.

The Deaf bike festival will be held on Oct. 13-16 at the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve. It’ll be filled with skills clinic, group tours, volunteering, and panel discussions to learn more about Deaf experiences.

You can learn more online, or by following Bikeboom Series on social media.