FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith is inviting folks to come out to downtown’s Bakery District on Friday, April 19th, for their first “Bikes at the Bakery District” event.

The event will begin with welcoming families to a group ride or walk around a 3-mile circuit. The ride will end with an afterparty at the Bakery District, with food and live music, until 9 p.m. The City of Fort Smith and the Bakery district say they plan to repeat this event every third Friday of the month.