Rogers, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The BITE NWA event series kicks off Friday, July 29.

With a purchase of a ticket, BITE NWA gives people the chance to taste samples from local restaurants.

Friday’s event at the Frisco Plaza will showcase Black-owned businesses. The event is already sold out.

Thursday, Sept. 1, you have the chance to sample foods and treats from Latino-owned businesses. It’ll be at the Springdale Jones Center from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

BITE Experience will take place during LPGA at the Pinnacle Country Club on the weekend of Sept. 23.

You can find information, including where to purchase tickets, online.