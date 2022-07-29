Rogers, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The BITE NWA event series kicks off Friday, July 29.
With a purchase of a ticket, BITE NWA gives people the chance to taste samples from local restaurants.
Friday’s event at the Frisco Plaza will showcase Black-owned businesses. The event is already sold out.
Thursday, Sept. 1, you have the chance to sample foods and treats from Latino-owned businesses. It’ll be at the Springdale Jones Center from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.
BITE Experience will take place during LPGA at the Pinnacle Country Club on the weekend of Sept. 23.
You can find information, including where to purchase tickets, online.