FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — August is National Black Business Month, and you have the chance to shop from local vendors and artists during the Black Owned NWA Business Expo.

The event will take place on Sat., Aug. 26 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center.

It is free and open to the public. According to the website, there will be 100+ vendors to shop from offering items like vintage clothing, candles, baked goods, and samosas.