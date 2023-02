FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can check out some of our local talents during the Arkansas Black Music & Film Expo.

The expo will take place Feb. 17 -18.

The Film Expo and afterparty will take place Fri., Feb. 17 from 6-10 P.M. at the Fayetteville Town Center.

The Music Expo will take place Sat., Feb 18 from 6-10 P.M. at Geroge’s Majestic Lounge.

You can purchase tickets online.