FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In 2019, Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr was killed in the line of duty.

In honor of his badge number, 413, people can donate blood on Thurs., April 13 at the Fayetteville Town Center from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

You can register to donate online.