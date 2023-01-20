FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You have the chance to view artwork up close while supporting different artists at Art Ventures.

Several exhibits are being shown at different locations. They are free for people to check out.

Jan. 26 – March 18: The Fear Of The Fearless

214 S. Main St. Springdale

Jan. 25 – April 2: Frame Of Mind

20 S Hill Ave. Fayetteville

Jan. 25 – Feb. 19: “Atmospheric Perspectives”

Theatresquared In Fayetteville

You can also attend First Thursday Receptions at Art Ventures, an event open to the community on the first Thursday of the month.

You can find more details about Art Ventures, First Thursday, or any of the exhibits on its website.