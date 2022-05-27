ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced it’s bringing “Cheer Live” to the Rogers venue this summer on June 8 as part of the Cox Concert Series.

According to the release, top athletes from Navarro College and Trinity Community College will make their way to Arkansas and perform championship routines that bring the Netflix show to life.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Prices will range from $34.95 to $149.95 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased in person by visiting the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices, online at amptickets.com or by calling 479-443-5600.