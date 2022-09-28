FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The non-profit Cobblestone Farms will host their “Fall Harvest Celebration” in early October.

The fundraising event will feature live music, a silent auction, and a dinner by Brightwater Culinary School. Proceeds from the $75 tickets will go towards supporting the non-profit’s mission of feeding Northwest Arkansas families who are struggling to afford their meals.

The event will take place on Saturday evening, October 8th at “The Berry Farm,” located at 12726 Huber Road in Bentonville. You can find more information about the event and purchase your tickets here.